Financial Survey: Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) vs. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF – Get Free Report) and Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and Becton, Dickinson and Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Becton, Dickinson and Company $19.49 billion 3.56 $1.48 billion $4.22 56.86

Becton, Dickinson and Company has higher revenue and earnings than Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

86.7% of Becton, Dickinson and Company shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Becton, Dickinson and Company shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and Becton, Dickinson and Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Becton, Dickinson and Company 6.44% 13.57% 6.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and Becton, Dickinson and Company, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Becton, Dickinson and Company 0 1 5 0 2.83

Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus price target of $279.17, indicating a potential upside of 16.33%. Given Becton, Dickinson and Company’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Becton, Dickinson and Company is more favorable than Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and Company beats Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers. The company also provides live-cell analysis systems, reagents and consumables, and live-cell imaging and analysis software; equipment manufacturer membranes and devices, weigh cells, and data analytics, as well as connectivity, and pipetting and dispensing modules; electronic and mechanical pipettes, pipette tips, bottle-top dispensers, and pipette controllers and accessories; process automation platform and software, sensors and analyzers, biomolecule analysis tools, and data analytics software; chromatography consumables, columns, and systems; and detection systems, sensor chips and consumables, systems, biosensors and kits, compliance tools, and systems software. Further, it offers water purification systems; lab balances, pipette calibration, mass comparators and metrology, moisture analyzers, equipment manufacturer cells, weights and weight sets, paint mixing solutions, and weighing accessories; and process filtration. Further, it provides bioprocess consulting and engineering, media and process, instrument, system service and support, and validation services. It serves the life science research, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, pharmaceutical quality control, cell and gene therapy, and applied industries. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Göttingen, Germany.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular access technology, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication safety and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment offers specimen and blood collection products; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, antibodies and kits, reagent systems, and solutions for single-cell gene expression analysis, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The BD Interventional segment provides hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

