Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1856 per share on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Finning International Price Performance
Shares of FINGF opened at $26.32 on Friday. Finning International has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $34.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01.
About Finning International
