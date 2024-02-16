Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1856 per share on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Finning International Price Performance

Shares of FINGF opened at $26.32 on Friday. Finning International has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $34.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

