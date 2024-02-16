First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Receives $24.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BUSE shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $23.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Busey has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.87.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. First Busey had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 44.24%.

In other news, Director Karen M. Jensen purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,274. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $53,337.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,211.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen M. Jensen purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,274. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,600 shares of company stock worth $615,807 and have sold 12,560 shares worth $285,129. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in First Busey by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in First Busey by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Busey by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,943,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,046,000 after buying an additional 56,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in First Busey by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. 53.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

