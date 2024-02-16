First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) PT Raised to $60.00

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s previous close.

FR has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.80. The stock had a trading volume of 208,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.02. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

