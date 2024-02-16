First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stake Cut by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group reduced its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.65. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

