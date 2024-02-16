FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.67.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FE

FirstEnergy Trading Up 1.0 %

FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,155,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,498,567,000 after buying an additional 18,853,983 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 31.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,827,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,996,000 after buying an additional 3,756,228 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,573,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,950,000 after buying an additional 407,350 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,526,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,739,000 after buying an additional 300,442 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.