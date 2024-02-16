Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the January 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FTV. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Fortive

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE FTV opened at $84.61 on Friday. Fortive has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

