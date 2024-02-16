Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Announces Earnings Results

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%.

Forward Industries Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FORD opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. Forward Industries has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forward Industries in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Forward Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

