Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 22,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 608,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

