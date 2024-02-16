Fundamental Research Reiterates C$0.67 Price Target for Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML)

Fundamental Research set a C$0.67 price target on Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Panoro Minerals Stock Down 8.3 %
CVE PML opened at C$0.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Panoro Minerals has a 52 week low of C$0.09 and a 52 week high of C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.08 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.29.
Panoro Minerals Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Panoro Minerals
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Panoro Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panoro Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.