Fundamental Research Reiterates C$0.67 Price Target for Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML)

Fundamental Research set a C$0.67 price target on Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Panoro Minerals Stock Down 8.3 %

CVE PML opened at C$0.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Panoro Minerals has a 52 week low of C$0.09 and a 52 week high of C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.08 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Panoro Minerals Company Profile

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, lead, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the southern Peru. The company was formerly known as Panoro Resources Ltd.

