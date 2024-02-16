FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Issued By Zacks Research

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Globus Medical in a research note issued on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Globus Medical’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

GMED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Globus Medical Stock Up 1.5 %

Globus Medical stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average is $51.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 288,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,394,000 after buying an additional 159,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,277,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $600,990,000 after purchasing an additional 32,220 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 153,509 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 85,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 529,825 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,234,000 after purchasing an additional 101,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.