FY2023 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Lifted by Analyst

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.23.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$6.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.07 and a 1-year high of C$10.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

