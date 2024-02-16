FY2025 EPS Estimates for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Boosted by Analyst (TSE:HR)

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Free Report) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.22.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$210.45 million during the quarter.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
