Gatos Silver (GATO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th.

Gatos Silver Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE GATO opened at $5.98 on Friday. Gatos Silver has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $413.58 million, a PE ratio of -149.00 and a beta of 2.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GATO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gatos Silver

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 15,510 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 21.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

