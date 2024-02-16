GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GEHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.83.

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $85.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.35.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

