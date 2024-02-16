Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Generac updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Generac Trading Down 2.1 %

GNRC stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.16. 246,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,018. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.77. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GNRC. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at $68,618,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,825,490 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,176,000 after acquiring an additional 28,211 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 61.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after acquiring an additional 475,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,184,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,259,000 after acquiring an additional 291,522 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 644,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,988,000 after acquiring an additional 113,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

