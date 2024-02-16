General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Increased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of General Dynamics worth $55,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.69.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.85. 158,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,342. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $271.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

