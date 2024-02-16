Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Cut by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.23.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $73.37 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.34 and its 200-day moving average is $78.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

