Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Shares Sold by Tejara Capital Ltd

Tejara Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69,900 shares during the quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd owned about 0.53% of Glatfelter worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Glatfelter Price Performance

GLT traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,532. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. Glatfelter Co. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.59.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

