Glenn Whiddon Buys 1,500,000 Shares of Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) Stock

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1 – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Whiddon bought 1,500,000 shares of Calima Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$165,000.00 ($107,843.14).

Calima Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Calima Energy Company Profile

Calima Energy Limited, a production-focused energy company, explores for and develops oil and natural gas assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company develops oil and natural gas plays at Brooks and Thorsby in southern and central Alberta. It also owns an undeveloped Montney acreage position in northeastern British Columbia.

