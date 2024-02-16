Glenn Whiddon Buys 1,500,000 Shares of Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) Stock

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1 – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Whiddon bought 1,500,000 shares of Calima Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$165,000.00 ($107,843.14).
Calima Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Calima Energy Company Profile
