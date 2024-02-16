Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Short Interest Update

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 582,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 552,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.29. The company had a trading volume of 110,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,599. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cloud Computing ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 955,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,001,000 after buying an additional 376,774 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after buying an additional 418,635 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 444,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 31,466 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 431,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after buying an additional 90,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 379,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after buying an additional 17,316 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Cloud Computing ETF

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

