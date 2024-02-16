GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 5.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFS opened at $54.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.27. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.12 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 10.30%. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

GFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.92.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

