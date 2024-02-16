GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Shares Up 1.7%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.07 and last traded at $76.07. Approximately 332 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.79.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.86.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

