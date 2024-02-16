Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.01

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIEGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.01 and last traded at $32.99, with a volume of 107678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.92.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3,054.8% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

