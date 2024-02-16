Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) Insider Buys £12,350 in Stock

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) insider Will Whitehorn purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £12,350 ($15,597.37).
Will Whitehorn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 14th, Will Whitehorn acquired 3,000 shares of Good Energy Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £7,350 ($9,282.65).
Good Energy Group Price Performance
Shares of GOOD opened at GBX 248 ($3.13) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £41.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 343.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 264.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39. Good Energy Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 155 ($1.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 426 ($5.38).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOD
About Good Energy Group
Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Good Energy Group
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.