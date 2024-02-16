Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) Insider Buys £12,350 in Stock

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) insider Will Whitehorn purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £12,350 ($15,597.37).

Will Whitehorn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Good Energy Group alerts:

On Wednesday, February 14th, Will Whitehorn acquired 3,000 shares of Good Energy Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £7,350 ($9,282.65).

Good Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of GOOD opened at GBX 248 ($3.13) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £41.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 343.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 264.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39. Good Energy Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 155 ($1.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 426 ($5.38).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.00) price objective on shares of Good Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOD

About Good Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.