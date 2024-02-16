GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) versus Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) Head-To-Head Review

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Free Report) and Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GrandSouth Bancorporation and Affinity Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrandSouth Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Affinity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares GrandSouth Bancorporation and Affinity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrandSouth Bancorporation N/A N/A N/A Affinity Bancshares 14.28% 5.45% 0.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GrandSouth Bancorporation and Affinity Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrandSouth Bancorporation $58.82 million 3.49 $16.11 million N/A N/A Affinity Bancshares $29.66 million 3.56 $6.45 million $0.98 16.85

GrandSouth Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Affinity Bancshares.

Summary

Affinity Bancshares beats GrandSouth Bancorporation on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GrandSouth Bancorporation

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt. In addition, it invests in investment securities, as well as provides specialty floor plan lending to small auto dealerships under the CarBucks trade name. The company operates through eight branches across South Carolina. GrandSouth Bancorporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Greenville, South Carolina.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Georgia. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in U.S. treasury securities; securities and obligations issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, or government sponsored enterprises, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations; corporate and municipal bonds; certificates of deposit in other financial institutions; and federal and money market funds. Further, it operates a virtual bank under the name FitnessBank, which accepts deposits and provides higher interest rates based on customers meeting certain fitness goals. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia.

