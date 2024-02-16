Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Shares Down 4.9%

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.83 and last traded at $31.83. Approximately 2,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 9,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd.

Greene County Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.02 million, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $15.87 million for the quarter.

Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Institutional Trading of Greene County Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 8,562.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 648.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

