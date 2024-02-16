Greenleaf Trust Boosts Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 150.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 50.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $82.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.77. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $82.90.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.70.

View Our Latest Report on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.