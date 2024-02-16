Greenleaf Trust Cuts Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in PPL were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 899,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,803,000 after acquiring an additional 26,789 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 367.4% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 103,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 81,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 3,390,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,889,000 after buying an additional 323,249 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $26.45 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

