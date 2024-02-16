Greenleaf Trust Has $267,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,471 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $239,384,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $124,130,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 820.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 759,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 676,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 239.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,615,000 after purchasing an additional 546,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $143.69 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $181.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.80 and a 200 day moving average of $142.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.