Greenleaf Trust Invests $200,000 in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in APA by 2,535.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in APA by 70.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 3.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

APA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on APA from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.28.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

