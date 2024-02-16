Greenleaf Trust Lowers Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDM. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $6.77 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

Featured Stories

