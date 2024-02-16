Greenleaf Trust Makes New $206,000 Investment in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PDD by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PDD by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDD by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD opened at $135.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.69. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.77 and its 200-day moving average is $115.84.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.04.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

