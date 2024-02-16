Greenleaf Trust Purchases 499 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4,030.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE NRG opened at $52.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $55.36. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average is $44.63.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently -21.11%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

