Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CEO Leonard Livschitz Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $196,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,513,456 shares in the company, valued at $45,956,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Leonard Livschitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

On Tuesday, January 30th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $195,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $188,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $196,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $204,000.00.

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.06 and a beta of 0.96. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 108,330 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

GDYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GDYN

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.