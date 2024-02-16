Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CEO Leonard Livschitz Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $196,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,513,456 shares in the company, valued at $45,956,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Leonard Livschitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 30th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $195,900.00.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $188,700.00.
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $196,200.00.
- On Tuesday, December 19th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $204,000.00.
Grid Dynamics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.06 and a beta of 0.96. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GDYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
Grid Dynamics Company Profile
Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.
