Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. 858,897 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,867,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.
A number of brokerages have commented on TV. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.52.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TV. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
