GWM Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

GWM Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 48,399 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,000. Chase comprises approximately 5.3% of GWM Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Chase by 151.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 21.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 66.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Chase by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Chase by 337.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chase alerts:

Chase Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CCF remained flat at $127.49 during midday trading on Friday. Chase Co. has a twelve month low of $81.18 and a twelve month high of $135.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chase in a research note on Sunday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CCF

About Chase

(Free Report)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.