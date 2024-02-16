GWM Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

GWM Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 48,399 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,000. Chase comprises approximately 5.3% of GWM Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Chase by 151.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 21.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 66.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Chase by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Chase by 337.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chase Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CCF remained flat at $127.49 during midday trading on Friday. Chase Co. has a twelve month low of $81.18 and a twelve month high of $135.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on CCF
About Chase
Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chase
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.