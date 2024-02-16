Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:HALL opened at $0.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.19. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 231.53%. The business had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.