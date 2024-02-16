Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALLFree Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:HALL opened at $0.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.19. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALLGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 231.53%. The business had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

