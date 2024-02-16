Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.69 and last traded at $35.69. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.03.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $580.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.31.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

(Get Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.