HC Wainwright Comments on Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ocular Therapeutix in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.13). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ocular Therapeutix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

OCUL has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summer Road LLC grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summer Road LLC now owns 6,122,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 27,328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after buying an additional 344,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,123 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,071,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 381,810 shares during the period. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $31,843.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $31,843.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,932 shares in the company, valued at $692,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 18,338 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $90,773.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,317.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,366 shares of company stock worth $194,862 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

