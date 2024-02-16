HC Wainwright Lowers CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) to Neutral

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CBAY. Raymond James lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.15.

Shares of CBAY opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 22.76 and a quick ratio of 22.76.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $191,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $191,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,029 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

