HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Atossa Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ATOS opened at $1.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. Atossa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 90,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 930,152 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 347,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 44,788 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the period. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

