H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.
