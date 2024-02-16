Head to Head Comparison: DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF)

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) and PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.8% of DraftKings shares are held by institutional investors. 55.9% of DraftKings shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DraftKings and PointsBet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DraftKings 2 2 23 0 2.78 PointsBet 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

DraftKings currently has a consensus target price of $40.04, suggesting a potential downside of 9.95%. Given DraftKings’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe DraftKings is more favorable than PointsBet.

This table compares DraftKings and PointsBet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DraftKings -30.41% -96.17% -26.24% PointsBet N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DraftKings and PointsBet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DraftKings $2.24 billion 17.05 -$1.38 billion ($2.18) -20.39 PointsBet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PointsBet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DraftKings.

Summary

DraftKings beats PointsBet on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators. In addition, it offers DraftKings marketplace, a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. DraftKings Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About PointsBet

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia. The company operates through Australian Trading, Canada Trading, and Technology segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cremorne, Australia.

