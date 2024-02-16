Head-To-Head Contrast: ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) vs. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) and ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and ATCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 9.27% 9.18% 3.82% ATCO N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. ATCO pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL pays out 55.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ATCO pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

4.0% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of ATCO shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and ATCO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 2 0 3.00 ATCO 0 0 0 0 N/A

ATCO has a consensus price target of $48.20, indicating a potential upside of 75.72%. Given ATCO’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ATCO is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and ATCO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $4.25 billion N/A $215.40 million $0.85 9.61 ATCO N/A N/A N/A $3.44 7.98

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has higher revenue and earnings than ATCO. ATCO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL beats ATCO on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments. It is also involved in the piped natural gas distribution. The company operates hydroelectric, wind, and thermoelectric plants; and owns and operates transmission and distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Operates as a subsidiary of Governo Do Estado Do Parana.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services. It also provides commercial real estate services, including sale, lease, and development of commercial and industrial properties; and engages in processing and marketing of fly ash. In addition, it generates electricity through hydro, solar, wind, and natural gas facilities, as well as provides electricity distribution, transmission, storage, and related infrastructure services; offers natural gas transmission, distribution, storage, and retail sales; natural gas liquids storage services; and provides integrated water services, including pipeline transportation, storage, water treatment, recycling, and disposal to various industrial customers. ATCO Ltd. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. ATCO Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd.

