Head to Head Review: Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) and Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)

Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF – Get Free Report) and Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Elementis pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Trinseo pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Elementis pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Trinseo pays out -0.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Elementis and Trinseo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elementis N/A N/A N/A Trinseo -19.08% -195.08% -7.07%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elementis N/A N/A N/A $0.24 6.98 Trinseo $3.68 billion 0.05 -$430.90 million ($19.95) -0.25

This table compares Elementis and Trinseo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Elementis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trinseo. Trinseo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elementis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.0% of Elementis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Trinseo shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Trinseo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Elementis and Trinseo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elementis 0 2 1 0 2.33 Trinseo 0 3 0 0 2.00

Trinseo has a consensus price target of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 99.10%. Given Trinseo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trinseo is more favorable than Elementis.

Summary

Elementis beats Trinseo on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers. The Coating segment produces rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings. The Talc segment engages in the production and supply of talc for plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and the paper sectors. The company also offers personal care products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products; and coating products for adhesive and sealants, architectural coatings, ceramics, colorant dispersions, construction, drilling fluid additives, industrial finishes, inks, and lubricant additive application, as well as paints and coating, paper, plastics, polyester putties, pulp, stimulation, and specialty applications. It also offers talc products for food and pharmaceuticals markets. The company was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Trinseo

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates. The Latex Binders segment provides styrene-butadiene latex, and other latex polymers and binders primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet, and artificial turf backings, as well as the adhesive, building and construction, and technical textile paper market. The Base Plastics segment offers acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, polycarbonate, and compounds and blends for automotive and other applications. The Polystyrene segment provides general purpose polystyrenes and high impact polystyrene for use in appliances, food packaging and food service disposables, consumer electronics, and building and construction materials. The Feedstocks segment offers styrene monomer, a basic building block of plastics. The Americas Styrenics segment provides styrene and polystyrene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

