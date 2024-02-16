Head to Head Survey: MP Materials (NYSE:MP) & Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) and Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

MP Materials has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Almaden Minerals has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.4% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.9% of MP Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Almaden Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials 35.21% 9.87% 5.85% Almaden Minerals N/A -8.37% -7.49%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares MP Materials and Almaden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for MP Materials and Almaden Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 0 6 0 3.00 Almaden Minerals 0 1 0 0 2.00

MP Materials presently has a consensus price target of $30.86, suggesting a potential upside of 86.67%. Given MP Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Almaden Minerals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MP Materials and Almaden Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $527.51 million 5.57 $289.00 million $0.58 28.50 Almaden Minerals N/A N/A -$9.11 million ($0.06) -2.25

MP Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Almaden Minerals. Almaden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MP Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MP Materials beats Almaden Minerals on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

