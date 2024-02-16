Head to Head Survey: Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) versus 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF)

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) and 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Super Group and 888’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Group 3.92% 13.39% 7.80% 888 N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Super Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of 888 shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Super Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Group $1.41 billion 1.18 $191.16 million N/A N/A 888 N/A N/A N/A $0.14 8.66

This table compares Super Group and 888’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Super Group has higher revenue and earnings than 888.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Super Group and 888, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 888 0 0 0 0 N/A

Super Group currently has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 45.58%. Given Super Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Super Group is more favorable than 888.

Summary

Super Group beats 888 on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super Group

About Super Group

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

About 888

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services. The company owns and operates its business through William Hill, 888casino, 888poker, 888sport, Mr Green, SI Casino, and SI Sportsbook brands. 888 Holdings plc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Gibraltar, Gibraltar.

