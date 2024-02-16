Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.380-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Healthcare Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.520-1.580 EPS.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of HR opened at $14.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 0.82. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -172.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 370.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

