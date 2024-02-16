Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. Healthcare Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.520-1.580 EPS.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of HR opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -172.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 6th. BTIG Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Realty Trust to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.20.

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 709,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 648,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after buying an additional 428,956 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,606,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

